After losing in Euro 2020, England issues a statement condemning “disgusting” racist abuse.

Following Italy’s penalty shootout victory in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, England’s Football Association condemned online racial abuse of players.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were all absent from the Wembley climax, which ended 1-1 after extra time. Sancho and Saka were denied by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after the former’s attempt hit the crossbar.

The FA issued a statement in the early hours of Monday morning after players were targeted online following the defeat.

“The FA strongly condemns all kinds of discrimination and is outraged by the online racism directed towards some of our England players on social media,” a statement said.

“We cannot stress enough that anyone involved in such heinous behavior is not welcome to join the team. We will do everything we can to help the players who have been affected, while also advocating for the harshest penalties available for those who are involved.

“We will do everything we can to eliminate discrimination from the game, but we ask the government to act fast and pass the necessary legislation so that this misuse has real-world consequences.

“Social media firms must take responsibility and action to remove abusers from their platforms, collect evidence that can lead to punishment, and help making their platforms free of this type of heinous abuse.”

“We’re appalled that several of our players – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been exposed to discriminatory abuse online following tonight’s game,” the official England Twitter feed read.

“We are committed to our players.”

The players’ racist abuse was also criticized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted: “This England squad deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racially attacked on social media.” Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

“We are aware of a number of unpleasant and racist social media remarks being made towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

“This is completely inappropriate, and it will not be tolerated or investigated.”