After losing his mother to the covid epidemic, the son was unable to hug his father.

Covid has claimed the lives of around 4,500 individuals in Merseyside since its arrival in the UK.

As sad as the loss of a loved one is at any time, the regular grieving process was severely restricted during the lockdown.

When his mother, June Anderson, was admitted to the hospital in April of last year, Graeme Anderson, 37, was initially optimistic.

Postman Graeme was certain that 59-year-old June, who worked as a caregiver and was in good health, would recover, but it became evident that the situation was considerably more serious than he had anticipated.

“She stayed there for four or five days, and she had her phone on her and was continuously sending messages,” he explained. However, she began to deteriorate, and she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“The hospital was fantastic; I couldn’t say enough good things about them. There was nothing they couldn’t handle.

“I had a cheerful attitude throughout, but my father was really concerned from the minute she was transported to the hospital.”

June’s sister Linda was the only visitor allowed to attend when the heartbreaking news that there was nothing more that could be done for her arrived, with the rest of her family saying goodbye via live video call.

Graeme told The Washington Newsday that he felt unable to grieve.

“It was the height of lockdown when she died,” he said.

“Fortunately, my father was staying with my sisters, so he wasn’t alone; nonetheless, in normal circumstances, my entire family would have been present, and we would have all been together.

“However, when my mother died, we didn’t have the opportunity to grieve as a family.

“I kind of fooled myself into thinking everything was alright because I didn’t go through the grieving process.”

Only 15 people were allowed to attend June’s burial, according to Graeme, and the mourning had to sit separately due to social separation restrictions.

“It was an extremely antiseptic setting, and everyone had to sit separately,” he claimed. Although no funeral is a joyous occasion, it would bring the entire family together, and you would all go out for sandwiches afterwards.

