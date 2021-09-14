After losing his legs in a window fall, a man wins a Paralympic medal.

After losing both legs after falling out of a first-floor window, a Liverpool man has become a Paralympic champion.

Abdi Jama, from Toxteth, was just 14 years old when the tragedy occurred, and as a result, he now requires a wheelchair.

He is now 38 years old and has just won Bronze in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo after assisting Team GB to a victory over Spain. “It felt awkward like any child who is ordinarily able to walk,” Abdi said of his accident. I was used to running about, playing basketball, and other sports, so starting a new life was a completely different experience for me.

“I’ve always been a mature person, so I realized this is a new chapter in my life.”

He went on to say that it wasn’t just one person who helped him adjust to his new life, but an entire community, of which he is still a part.

“It wasn’t just one person,” he continued, “it was 100 percent my friends.” My pals propelled me to new heights.

“I was never made to feel out of place by them. They helped me get to where I wanted to go, and I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for them.

“Jama, Awil, Khaled, Deeq, and Yasin were my boys who took care of me from the beginning, and we’re still friends today.”

When he fell out of the window, he was accompanied by his cousin and friend Jama. “Basically, it was a shock; we were young, very young, and it took us a bit to get used to it when it happened,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The resilient person that he is simply came out right away, and everything just fell into place after that. He needed to make a positive change in his life, so he didn’t dwell on it.

“It was difficult for me growing up because this is a man I played football with, trained with, did a lot of stuff with, and went to primary school with. I had never met somebody in a wheelchair, much less someone so near to me.

