After losing his appeal, Liverpool’s ‘cannibal killer’ will ‘die in an underground glass box.’

After being denied permission to socialize with other convicts, one of the country’s most notorious offenders is slated to serve the rest of his life term in a glass box.

After killing four men in the 1970s, Liverpool man Robert Maudsle was imprisoned in a ‘glass cage’ at HMP Wakefield.

According to the Daily Star, Maudsley, 68, has now lost his plea to be allowed to spend the rest of his prison days among the “regular population.”

‘Heartbreak’ after a guy was rescued from a park lake on Boxing Day.

According to the Daily Star, jail officials have determined that Maudsley is ‘too dangerous’ to socialize with other inmates.

Maudsley, who murdered child molesters, will now be kept alone in a glass box beneath the jail for the rest of his life, 23 hours a day.

Since 1983, the Speke man has been imprisoned in the box, which is reported to bear an uncanny resemblance to the one in which Hannibal Lecter was imprisoned in ‘Silence of the Lambs.’

He sleeps on a concrete slab, has a toilet and sink bolted to the floor, and a compressed cardboard table and chair.

According to a source close to the Daily Star: “He was told no last month, but he appealed the decision because he wanted to spend Christmas with other people. But now he’s been told no one more time.

“Being alone for so long has an effect on you. They can’t take the danger of what he might do because he isn’t OK.

“They can’t afford to take the chance.”

Maudsley’s underground cell, which is 5.5 meters by 4.5 meters and has a bullet-proof glass cage, was completed in 1983, over ten years after his prison sentence began.

In 1974, he was just 21 years old when he committed his first murder.

He was imprisoned for assassinating a number of people, including John Farrell, after he showed him photographs of abused children.

Because of the severity of John Farrell’s murder, cops nicknamed him “blue” because of the color of his face.

Maudsley was transferred to Broadmoor Hospital, which houses some of the UK’s most violent inmates, when he was originally imprisoned.

After three years in solitary confinement, “The summary has come to an end.”