After ‘losing herself’ in marriage to Jamie, Louise Redknapp has big career news.

Louise Redknapp has made a major professional revelation, revealing that she is returning to her first love, singing.

The 47-year-old recently stated that competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 gave her a new lease on life after years of “doing the mum thing.”

Louise’s marriage to Jamie fell up just months after she reached the finals of Strictly.

In an emotional interview, she acknowledged that her presence on the show had caused her to reconsider her entire life.

Louise expressed her dissatisfaction with being a “Stepford wife,” wanting to be the perfect wife and mother at all times.

“I’ve spent most of my life trying to please everyone else, worrying about being judged, and thinking I should always do the right thing by remaining at home and caring for my children and husband,” she continued.

“I couldn’t find myself.”

Louise confessed she had battled with Jamie’s success in the media and missed being a performer as his media career grew.

Louise is now starring in the Broadway musical 9 to 5: The Musical.

She revealed today (Friday) that she will go on a live tour next year and is working on new music.

Her debut show with Steps, whom she joined in the 1990s, will take place on September 2, 2022 at Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire.

“I’m so pleased to announce the first of my live events for 2022!” Louise wrote in a tweet.

On Friday, September 2nd, I’ll be performing with the incredible @OfficialSteps at Trentham Live!

“Come along and hear all the hits… as well as a few new ones.”