After losing her limb to save her kid, a mother with a “golden heart” has been hailed for her bravery.

The bravery of a mother with a “golden heart” who lost her leg and saved her baby’s life in a tragic incident at a Wirral retail park was commended by readers of The Washington Newsday.

Ruby Flanagan, 24, from Wallasey, managed to toss her five-month-old infant out of the line of an oncoming car, and has received an outpouring of sympathy and support.

On Monday, August 16, she and her nan went to Bidston Moss Retail Park with a hefty shopping list because she was preparing to wean Leon off formula.

Mum is on the verge of tears. When a stranger leaves £5 on her café table

Ruby was carrying her son across a zebra crossing on her way to Aldi when she was hit by a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen, crushing her.

Ruby, a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, threw her baby out of harm’s way when she saw what was about to happen, according to her sister-in-law Chelsea Clarke.

“It’s so terrible because she was so anxious to go to Aldi and acquire avocados, broccoli, and all the stuff to blend together and wean baby Leon,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“She was so excited to be there and was in such a horrible and tragic accident.”

Hundreds of readers were moved by her story, and many expressed their support by donating to her GoFundMe page, which has already raised £44,000 to help her make home adaptations.

“I worked with this kid when she was undergoing her training to be a nurse and she got a heart of gold and so sad to see this awful news,” Richard Piercy wrote on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page.

“It’s really tragic how much a life can change in a mere second,” Shivey Smythe said. I hope she recovers quickly.”

“Poor girl, so sad,” Joanne Fleet remarked. “I hope the baby is well and she has all the support and care she requires.”

“Just like that, her life is forever changed,” Robs Clayton said. “Poor girl, I hope she heals quickly x”

JJ67, one of our website visitors, wrote: “A.”Summary ends.”