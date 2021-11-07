After losing her job, a ‘heartbroken’ care worker who refused the Covid vaccine breaks down.

After her final shift, a care worker who had been fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus broke down.

Louise Akester, who worked at Alderson House in Hull for three years, has 14 years of experience in the care industry.

The 36-year-contract, old’s however, has been terminated due to a new government mandate that all care workers be double-jabbed with the covid vaccination.

According to the new law, all care workers in elder care facilities who do not have medical exemptions will be double-vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 11th.

According to HullLive, tears stream down the Yorkshire woman’s face in the video, which was shot on Friday afternoon just minutes after she finished her final shift.

Ms. Akester stated in the video: “Saying goodbye to everyone, all the individuals I’ve cared for for so long, the people I’ve worked with, has been the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do. It’s been quite emotional, and this is completely unjust.

“I just can’t believe what the bloody government is doing to us; I don’t comprehend.”

Ms. Akester went on to say: “The people who live there are sobbing uncontrollably.”

Ms Akester said she was tested three times a week for Covid, wore PPE, and followed “all guidelines relating to infection management” as part of her employment responsibilities, despite her refusal to be vaccinated.

She described the situation as “unfair” to care workers like herself who are hesitant to be vaccinated, because residents of care homes and their visitors are not required by law to get the vaccine.

Ms Akester, on the other hand, does not rule out having the vaccine in the future, but she does not plan to get it right now.

Ms Akester previously stated, “I’d prefer wait until we know more about the potential long-term adverse effects before getting the vaccine.”

She stated last week that she was “heartbroken” at being forced to leave her work despite her boss’s desire not to “lose” her, and that she has “no idea” what she will do now that she is no longer employed as a caregiver.

