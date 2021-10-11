After losing her equilibrium, Mum was devastated by the doctor’s words.

After losing her balance and slurring her words, a mother of five was diagnosed with a deadly illness.

On September 16, Tracy Williams received the tragic news that she has Motor Neuron Disease (MND) at the Walton Centre.

When she started having trouble walking, the 43-year-old from Formby went to the doctor for the first time about 18 months ago.

She was diagnosed with MND and told she had between 3 and 10 years to live after undergoing numerous tests.

Motor neuron disease is an uncommon neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord.

MND has no cure and can drastically reduce life expectancy, but some people can live with it for many years.

Nikki Stewart, Tracy’s best friend, is now on a quest to assist Tracy in walking down the aisle on her wedding day before her mobility deteriorates further.

“At first, it was my foot, which felt like it was catching on the floor, and then my walking became increasingly difficult,” Tracy told The Washington Newsday.

“I started to feel weak in my legs on the left side, and then it spread to my arm.”

“I went to the doctors, and they referred me to a neurologist for brain scans, spinal scans, and other procedures.”

Tracy’s family has a history of MS, so she believed that was the reason of her symptoms at first, but specialists quickly ruled it out.

On September 16, she was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease after completing tests at the Walton Centre.

“I was sad because they told me I had 3-10 years to live, and that was the biggest shock of all,” Tracy said.

“They said I’d wind up in a wheelchair, that my speech would be completely lost, and that I’d have difficulty eating.”

Tracy, who has five children ages 23, 20, 18, 10, and 8, is adamant about continuing to work as a school office manager.

She plans to marry her 12-year companion, Andy Ball, 42, at the start of next year and realize her dream of walking down the aisle.

In order to assist Tracy in realizing her dream and provide her with