After losing her anniversary gift outside Tesco, a woman is taken aback.

A woman who was heartbroken after misplacing an anniversary gift from her husband has thanked a helpful Tesco shopper.

It was a bracelet given to her by her husband for their 25th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated last year, according to the woman.

She thanked the stranger who returned the present to the Tesco supermarket in St Helens at around 3.20pm on Tuesday on social media.

The tweet has since gone viral, with residents praising the gesture of compassion, which they say “restores your confidence in humanity.”

The following is an excerpt from the article: “I’d like to express my gratitude to the very kind and honest person who returned my bracelet to the huge Tesco’s in St Helens this afternoon around 3.20pm.

“Such a thoughtful and nice gesture.

“It was a gift from my husband for our 25th wedding anniversary last year, and it was greatly appreciated.

“Thank you again, there are some very wonderful individuals out there xx.”

Residents of St Helens promptly applauded the stranger on a local Facebook page.

According to one person: “It’s good news. I’m very happy you got it back.

“It reaffirms your faith in humanity.”

“Absolutely awesome,” commented another.