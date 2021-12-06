After losing four members in the Waukesha Parade Crash, the Dancing Grannies make their first appearance.

The Dancing Grannies of Wisconsin made their first public appearance on Saturday night since four of its members were killed in a parade in late November.

Tamara Durand, 52, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, 79, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Leanna “Lee” Owen, 71, were killed when an SUV plowed through the crowds gathered for the Waukesha Christmas Parade two weeks ago, killing four members of the Dancing Grannies: Tamara Durand, 52, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, 79, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Leanna “Lee”

On Saturday, the Dancing Grannies marched in the Franklin Christmas parade to pay tribute to those who had passed away. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that they “walked arm-in-arm, waving at the cheering spectators along the parade route and wishing them a merry Christmas.” The members wore matching blue sweaters with flowers attached to the fronts of their sweaters and the names of those who had passed inscribed on the backs.

Sharon Millard, a member of the Dancing Grannies for nearly seven years, told Milwaukee TV station WISN, “We truly decided that we needed to do this for them.” “We don’t have enough to do a parade because of the loss we’ve had, but we do have enough to walk in the march and respect those who have perished, to walk for them, and to let the community know we’re still here.” Several neighborhood members attended the Franklin Christmas Parade particularly to support and cheer on the Dancing Grannies. “Granny strong” and “We love you, grandmas” were among the signs held aloft by the crowd. “All the towns are rallying around us,” Millard told WISN. “I never would’ve believed this would ever happen, all the love people are showing.”

The Dancing Grannies have been a staple of Wisconsin parades for than 40 years, and they participate in nearly 25 each year.

They intend to start dancing again in the spring.

Millard told the Journal Sentinel, “I don’t want people to think we’re done.” “We’re not finished yet. We’ll keep moving forward.” When WISN asked her what she wanted people to remember when they think of the Dancing Grannies, she said: “That we’re a lively group of ladies! We having a good time. That we’re young in heart, that we’re fun, and that we’re a delight to be around.” Millard thought on their colleague’s death. This is a condensed version of the information.