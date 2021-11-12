After losing feeling in her thumb and finger, a woman dies.

The husband of a woman who died after losing feeling in her left thumb and finger has paid tribute to her.

Lynn Williams passed away in July of this year after having trouble holding her fork.

The 55-year-old hairdresser was then rushed to the hospital after having a seizure upon her return from a trip to Palma.

She was initially misdiagnosed as a stroke, but investigations revealed she had CNS Lymphoma cancer.

Lynn was special to her spouse, family, and community, according to her distraught husband Nige, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

“Unfortunately, Lynn had always suffered from terrible health,” he explained. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 14 and underwent a hysterectomy to remove a grapefruit-sized tumor.

“Lynn only had one working kidney due to the radiation treatment, and I remember the day the Liverpool Royal called to inform me she’d have to start dialysis, which she had to do for two years until her brother Ian Coppack did the most incredible thing and donated her a kidney.”

Lynn, 55, was nearly lost to pneumonia when Nige, 52, was a child, but she recovered and had a long period of good health before her cancer diagnosis.

“Throughout it all, you’d never know she was sick because she was so brave and just got on with things,” he said.

“Lynn had her own hair salon in Chester, where we live, and she was extremely well-known and respected.”

“We’d been together for 23 years, and she treated my daughter Nakita [33] as if she were her mother.”

“When Mom died, I was overwhelmed by all the cards and gifts, and knowing that other people were grieving her loss with me was a huge consolation.”

“There were so many people who came to say farewell at her funeral, it showed how much she was loved.”

Nige said he has always contributed donations for charity that have assisted Lynn during her numerous episodes of bad health over the years, but he is ready to start on a very unique homage to his wife.

Nige will be doing a difficult dance in Lynn’s honor at the end of November. “The summary has come to an end.”