After losing accreditation, the Columbus Zoo was barred from participating in species survival and breeding programs.

After losing an appeal to keep its accreditation, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is no longer allowed to participate in species survival and breeding initiatives.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums board of directors dismissed the zoo’s “strong request” to reclaim its accreditation or postpone the matter until next year, the zoo said on Monday. As a result, the zoo will not be able to seek for accreditation until September.

The accrediting body expressed issues about the zoo’s animal programs department and prior management’s unscrupulous economic activities. The zoo is also being investigated by the Ohio attorney general’s office.

Officials from the zoo had previously stated that the ruling will have no influence on the zoo’s operations or visitors’ experiences. The loss of the zoo’s species survival and breeding programs, however, will “affect species conservation initiatives,” according to the zoo. The association’s refusal of accreditation in October, which is widely regarded as the nation’s leading zoo-accrediting authority, was a setback for the county’s second-largest zoo. According to Hanna’s website, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was formerly well-known in the industry and among the general public, and was associated with Jack Hanna, a former director of the zoo and a celebrity.

The zoo’s new president and CEO, Tom Schmid, said Monday’s decision was regrettable but that the zoo was “moving on.”

“The zoo team has moved mountains in the last nine months to make transformative changes that continue to make us a better zoo with new team members, new policies, and more oversights that were in place at the time of the AZA inspection in July,” said Schmid, who took over as director a week ago and took part in the appeal.

The zoo would be inspected in the fall or winter of next year if it were to reapply for accreditation in September 2022, according to Dan Ashe, the zoo’s former president and CEO, in an interview with The Associated Press. He predicted that a decision will be made in March 2023, following a hearing.

Concerns were also raised by the accrediting authority over the zoo’s acquisition of ambassador animals. “The Conservation Game,” a recent documentary, raised issues about how celebrity conservationists like Hanna acquired exotic animals. The zoo already has. This is a condensed version of the information.