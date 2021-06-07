After losing a match, Joey Barton harmed a rival manager in a tunnel brawl, according to the jury.

A jury has been told that former England international Joey Barton shoved over a rival manager after his team was defeated, causing him serious facial injuries.

Barton, 38, was charged on Monday with attacking former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel at the South Yorkshire club’s Oakwell Stadium in April 2019, after his Fleetwood Town team had beaten 4-2.

Prosecutor Ian Goldsack described tensions between the two sides when they met earlier this season at Fleetwood – including a handshake between Barton and Mr Stendel that the German manager “took to be an intimidating gesture” – and a handshake between Barton and Mr Stendel that the German manager “took to be an intimidating gesture”