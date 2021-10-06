After losing a custody battle, an ex-porn star stabs his 2-year-old son 9 times and leaves his bloody body on a store counter.

According to reports, a Hungarian lady was detained for stabbing her 2-year-old son nine times and then leaving his body at an Italian grocery store’s checkout desk.

Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, a former pornstar and nightclub dancer, went into a Lidl supermarket in Umbria, Italy, and put her son’s body on the counter.

On the scene, the 2-year-old was pronounced dead. He had stab wounds across his chest and neck when he was discovered.

After losing a custody battle, the mother ‘stabs her 2-year-old kid and dumps his body on the Lidl counter.’

https://t.co/Ee3aOdWiDf pic.twitter.com/K1rBN3a8wy https://t.co/Ee3aOdWiDf https://t.co/Ee3aOdWiDf https://t.co/Ee

Bradacs is facing a murder charge.

Her bag included a knife.

Her clothes and her son’s blood-soaked T-shirt were later discovered beside a dumpster.

Norbert Juhasz, the son’s father, allegedly received a picture of his son via WhatsApp moments before Bradacs left the body on the counter.

Investigators suspect the murder was carried out in retaliation for the father’s custody being awarded last month.

Juhasz is currently residing in Hungary. Bradacs was living in Italy with the club’s now-defunct owner.

Bradacs is now being held at a prison in Perugia, Italy, under preventive detention.