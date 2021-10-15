After losing $3k in gift cards, a California woman sues Amazon for failing to stop scammers.

After losing thousands of dollars in a gift card scam, a California lady is suing online retail giant Amazon, claiming that the corporation should be doing more to defend against fraud.

After being contacted by a scam artist, Amy Oates informed NBC Los Angeles that she had mistakenly handed out the information on a large stack of gift cards.

The con artist pretended to be an Amazon employee, telling Oates that her account had been hijacked. The remedy, according to the man, was to purchase $3,000 in Amazon gift cards.

The man then requested that Oates provide him with the 16-digit card numbers from each card, which she dutifully did. Before she could do anything else, the scammer hung up on her.

When Oates called Amazon to validate the information, she discovered she had been the victim of gift card fraud.

“It didn’t make sense to me when they [the scammer]asked me to do it.” “I was worried about what they were asking me to do, and they kept reassuring me, ‘Oh everything will be OK, everything will be back in order,'” Oates told the news station.

“I just made a huge, huge blunder,” she added. “I should have obeyed my gut impulses since it seemed strange.” I should have put the phone down.” Oates has now launched a lawsuit against Amazon, claiming that while the firm is not responsible for the activities of scammers, it could do more to protect its customers.

“If there was any way Amazon could have avoided the harm to Amy and others like her, they had a duty to do so,” Oates’ lawyer, Darrin Blumfield, told the station.

The lawsuit’s major claim, according to Blumfield, is that Amazon is aware that scammers utilize the company’s high-profile name to deceive customers, and as a result, has a “legal obligation” to protect customers from such scammers.

Blumfield also chastised Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for focusing on other projects while allowing scammers to operate undetected.

“While Jeff Bezos is orbiting the world and attempting to become the first CEO to go where no CEO has gone before, his corporation is carelessly inflicting its current and future problems here on planet earth.” This is a condensed version of the information.