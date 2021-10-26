After lorry overturns, a major metropolitan road is still closed, with delays likely.

After a lorry toppled and crashed, a key metropolitan thoroughfare remains closed.

After the HGV tipped onto its side and obstructed traffic, emergency personnel rushed to the scene at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, October 25.

Rimrose Road inbound between A566 Knowsley Road and Byron Street is still closed today (Tuesday, October 26).

Heavy traffic has been reported in the Bootle area, with lineups stretching all the way to Princess Way.

Vehicles were rerouted down Knowsley Road as traffic was at a standstill heading into the city.

Following the incident, a man, believed to be the lorry driver, was transported to hospital, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

Rimrose Road was stopped in both directions yesterday while police worked to clean the vehicle, as well as spilt fuel and dirt, from the road.

“Firefighters are on the scene at a road traffic collision on Rimrose Road, Bootle,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service official told The Washington Newsday.

“Crews were dispatched at 3.39 p.m. and arrived at 3.42 p.m. There are two fire engines on the scene.

“When workers arrived, one LGV had overturned and was lying on its side. When firefighters arrived, the driver of the vehicle had exited the vehicle.

“Firefighters are still on the scene, coordinating with police and paramedics to see if any additional action is required.”