After looking up, a woman on the phone to her dying grandfather was “terrified.”

A harrowing knifepoint robbery prompted a successful salon owner to close her business, which she had “developed from the ground up,” and drove her to leave the industry.

Kelly Fogg, 45, decided to launch her own salon and make-up school in 2010 after working in the beauty industry for years.

She opened the Pin-Up Parlour on Rocky Lane in West Derby, which she had successfully run for five years, with only £250 from her earnings, and ran classes training aspiring make-up artists who wanted to work in the profession.

However, Kelly claims that a horrifying armed robbery at her salon in November 2015 altered everything.

Kelly’s grandfather, whom she referred to as “dad” since he raised her, was unwell in the hospital, and she found herself alone in the salon one night.

“I’d just finished a lesson instructing a bunch of pupils and I was on the phone to my dad,” Kelly told The Washington Newsday.

“I had shut the door and turned on the lights. I’d been doing this for five years, and this night was no exception.

“I was behind the counter when I heard a thud and assumed it was a chair falling over. Two men were standing in the shop as I looked up.

“They’d pried open the door and smashed the latch. ‘Is everything okay?’ my father asked over the phone as one of the men stepped in front of me.

“I disconnected him because I didn’t want him to be concerned because he was in the Royal at the time.”

While an older man stood in the doorway, one of the men grabbed Kelly by the throat and pulled her towards the corner of the shop.

They instructed her to surrender her phone as well as whatever cash she had in her luggage or in the cash register.

“I told them I didn’t have any money on me, and you’re not getting my phone because it’s the only way I can communicate with my father, who is in the hospital,” Kelly explained.

“As I moved, a man in the doorway pulled out a knife that looked like it belonged to Michael Myers.”

