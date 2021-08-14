After Liverpool’s win over Norwich, Alisson claims that he made “mistakes.”

Despite their perfect start to the new Premier League season, goalkeeper Alisson feels Liverpool must improve.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in a 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, before the Brazilian goalkeeper produced a sensational quadruple save to keep the score clean.

Despite the fact that Liverpool won on the first day, Alisson is sure that the squad must improve in specific areas if they are to have a successful season.

After the game, he told Sky Sports, “We can improve a lot of things.” “I believe we can improve in all areas. During the game, there should be more uniformity.

“I believe we made a lot of mistakes, which is to be expected at this point in the season – everyone is coming off a long pre-season except for me, Bobby [Roberto Firmino], and Fab [Fabinho], possibly Hendo, the boys who played in the national team final.

“Our pressing should be greater, but we did enough to win this game, as I mentioned.

“We have a lot of nice moments and opportunities to keep the score as it was and keep the clean sheet as well; all we have to do now is keep improving.”

Virgil van Dijk’s return to the club, after being injured for the bulk of last season, gave the goalkeeper hope, and he believes the centre-back, along with Joel Matip, was a calming effect.

“It was extremely fantastic for us,” he added. “It wasn’t the best presentation we’ve done so far, but it was enough to have the three points and the clean sheet, which is important.”

“It’s great to have Joel [Matip] and Virg [van Dijk]back, and to have everyone fit. We’re disappointed that Robbo [Andy Robertson] isn’t here, but hopefully he’ll be back soon, and it’s great to have Virgil and Joel back in front of me.

“They provide a sense of security.”

Alisson struck a superb injury-time header to seal a critical three points at West Brom in May of last season, helping Liverpool finish in the top four.

This season, Alisson was equally pleased to make a superb save while allowing his teammates to play. “The summary has come to an end.”