After Liverpool’s win over Atletico Madrid, Andy Robertson defends the striker, saying, “He’s not a dirty player.”

Andy Robertson has expressed sorrow for Antoine Griezmann, who was sent off during Atletico Madrid’s thrilling Champions League match against Liverpool.

Griezmann, who had scored twice, was sent a straight red card by referee Daniel Siebert after catching Roberto Firmino with a high boot seven minutes into the second half.

Atletico Madrid was enraged by the decision, which contributed to their 3-2 Group B defeat on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Griezmann will now miss the return match at Anfield in a fortnight, according to Robertson, who believes he had no choice but to remove him.

“You can have a little pity for them because Griezmann has been in the game long enough and he isn’t a dirty player,” the left-back remarked of the red card.

“He didn’t seem to notice Bobby approaching. When your foot is that high and you catch someone in the face, I believe the referee’s hand has been forced and he should send him off right away.” After replacement Diogo Jota was felled by Mario Hermoso, Liverpool won thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty 12 minutes from time.

Atletico, on the other hand, were furious after referee Siebert, based on VAR’s instruction to study a spot kick on the pitch-side monitor, overturned a penalty in their favor moments later after Jose Gimenez fell under pressure from Jota at a free-kick.

“The situations appear to be comparable, and I believe that’s why the referee gave it since he gave ours a minute or two earlier,” Robertson said.

“They appear to be the same, but when you look at the monitor, you’ll notice that there’s very little touch and the defender goes down rather quickly at the back post. He’s clearly attempting to purchase a penalty.

“But kudos to the referee for his tenacity. He could have easily handed it with the crowd cheering, and I believe he made the correct decision. However, it was possible that it would have worked against us.” After winning their first three group games for the second season in a row, Liverpool can clinch progress to the knockout stages by beating Atletico Madrid at Anfield on November 3.

“It’s such a terrific start to the campaign, but it is,” Robertson said to liverpoolfc.com.

