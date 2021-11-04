After Liverpool’s win over Atletico Madrid, Alisson gives an update on Roberto Firmino’s injury.

After Liverpool’s triumph over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, Alisson revealed what Roberto Firmino told him about his injury.

At Anfield, the Brazilian kept a clean sheet as Jurgen Klopp’s side won their group and advanced to the Champions League last 16.

Liverpool cruised to victory thanks to early goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, as well as a red card for Atletico defender Felipe, yet there was one unpleasant moment for the Reds.

Firmino, who had come on as a half-time substitute, went out on 78 minutes with a hamstring injury, and Alisson described what his countryman had said after the final whistle.

According to Sport Witness, Alisson told TNT Sports, “I hope it’s nothing major.”

“I had a brief conversation with him. In contemporary times, I feel there is more fear and prudence.” “He’ll probably have an exam there,” he said, “normally this is the procedure.” But I don’t think it’s something significant.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be able to train and play soon, and that he won’t be left out of the national team.”

Firmino has previously been sidelined with a hamstring injury this season, having been injured in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea in August.

The 30-year-old has been out for a few weeks, but Alisson’s explanation that his replacement was a precaution may be a good sign.

Jurgen Klopp’s only criticism following the win over Atletico Madrid was the Brazilian forward’s injury, after describing their qualification from the group as “very remarkable.”

“It would have been lot better if Bobby hadn’t gone out with a hamstring injury,” the Reds manager remarked.

“From almost every other perspective, it was a good performance.”

“We attempted to play this game in a mature manner, but it didn’t work out.” Bobby was hurt, which isn’t good.”