After Liverpool’s win against Leicester City, Gary Lineker sends an 11-word message.

For Leicester supporter Gary Lineker, letting a two-goal lead slip not once, but twice was a tough pill to swallow as Liverpool rallied from behind to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Foxes immediately jumped out to a 2-0 lead before heading into half-time 3-1 up and looking to be assured of a spot in the semi-final draw.

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp team never knows when to quit, as evidenced by goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino on Wednesday night, which forced a penalty shootout.

Caoimhin Kelleher saved two Leicester penalties in the shootout, while former England striker Gary Lineker expressed his disappointment with the result on social media.

With Brendan Rodgers’ side languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup became a top objective, but a weakened Liverpool proved too much to overcome.

“I love football, but every now and again I loathe it,” Lineker tweeted after the game.