After Liverpool’s triumph over Everton, Jurgen Klopp compliments four players and claims Jorginho.

Jurgen Klopp complimented Liverpool’s “cool” performance in their largest win at Goodison Park in almost 39 years.

On Wednesday night, the Reds romped to a 4-1 Premier League victory against Everton in the 239th Merseyside derby.

Since the stunning 5-0 victory in November 1982, it was their most convincing victory across Stanley Park.

Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah scored in the first 20 minutes, and Salah and Diogo Jota scored in the second half, despite a goal from Demarai Gray before the break.

And Klopp was overjoyed with his team’s performance, which has kept Liverpool within two points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

“They were all fantastic goals,” the Reds manager stated. “It was without a doubt our greatest performance at Goodison since I’ve been here.”

“We’ve had some terrific games in the past, but none have been as good as tonight, never as serene, and never as convincing as tonight.”

“That’s why we were able to win the game.” That makes me very delighted.” Salah now has 19 goals in as many appearances this season in all competitions, cementing his position as the Premier League’s top scorer.

“Not only Mo, but of course him as well,” Klopp stated when asked about the Egyptian’s latest excellent performance.

“What a pass from Hendo for the first goal. He put (Seamus) Coleman under duress in the second one. We witnessed a similar situation in the Chelsea-United match, where Jorginho, one of the finest in the world, was put under a lot of pressure by a high ball. He did an excellent job of putting that away.

“Diogo’s goal was incredible. Every single one of the youngsters gave a fantastic performance.

“At times, I thought Sadio was unplayable as well.” It was simply an excellent performance.” The game was played in a tense atmosphere at Goodison Park, with plastic bottles being thrown on the pitch in Alisson Becker’s penalty area during the second half and home fans furious about their team’s huge defeat.

“I have nothing to say about the atmosphere in other stadiums,” Klopp remarked. That’s all there is to it.”