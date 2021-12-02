After Liverpool’s triumph over Everton, Jordan Henderson admits to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lauded Egyptian teammate Mohamed Salah after Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Everton.

The Reds made up for their 2-0 loss at Anfield last season by inflicting further pain on their bitter rivals.

Rafa Benitez’s side has now gone eight games without a win, putting pressure on the Blues manager.

Salah has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, extending his lead at the top of the Premier League goalscoring records.

Henderson, who scored on Wednesday night, claimed that playing with the 29-year-old winger is a ‘pleasure.’

He told Amazon Prime, “He’s been great this season again.”

“You know he’ll create chances and score goals, and you don’t want to play against him right now.

“He’s a lot of fun to play with and makes my life easier.

“All I have to do is hand him the ball and he’ll put it in the back of the net, so it’s another amazing effort from him.”

Diogo Jota was also on the scoresheet at Goodison Park, bringing his season total to nine goals.

Salah’s outstanding performance earned him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or this year, although he finished seventh in the final standings, trailing Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo.