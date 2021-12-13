After Liverpool’s triumph against Aston Villa, Alan Shearer hails four’superb’ players.

After Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Alan Shearer praised the performances of four individuals.

After being fouled by Tyrone Mings, Mohamed Salah scored the game’s sole goal from the penalty spot.

The victory keeps Jurgen Klopp’s team within striking distance of title contenders Manchester City and Chelsea, both of whom won this weekend.

Liverpool had to work hard for their three points, with Steven Gerrard’s Villa putting up a tenacious fight on his first visit to Anfield as an opponent.

Shearer praised a number of Klopp’s players for their contributions to the team’s victory in a closely contested match.

“We often speak about how good they are offensively,” Shearer noted on Match of the Day after reviewing the Reds’ performance.

“However, you must go through the foursome of two midfielders and two centre-halves to get beyond them.” It’s quite challenging.

“Fabinho and Henderson provide so much security in midfield. Throughout the game, Van Dijk and Matip never lost a single header.

“And Villa didn’t even have a shot on goal.” It all comes down to the people in the center. That defense is incredible; it’s nearly impossible (for the opposition).” Liverpool has the third best defensive record in the Premier League this season, thanks to the return of Virgil van Dijk.

Only Chelsea and City have conceded more goals than them so far.

The Reds have won their past seven games in all competitions and will need to maintain that momentum with four league games and a Carabao Cup quarter final to play before the end of the month.

Klopp’s team will face Newcastle United at home on Thursday.