After Liverpool’s thrashing of Southampton, Diogo Jota issues a warning to Chelsea.

After Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Southampton on Saturday, Diogo Jota gave a rallying cry to ‘keep going.’

With the win, the Reds cut the distance on Premier League leaders Chelsea to a single point.

Liverpool led 3-0 at halftime thanks to a brace from Jota and a second goal in a week from Thiago, who previously scored against Porto in the Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk added a fourth goal shortly after the break to complete Jurgen Klopp’s side’s comfortable afternoon at Anfield.

If Chelsea beats Manchester United on Sunday, they will reclaim a four-point advantage above Liverpool.

Jota, on the other hand, has pushed his teammates to maintain their winning streak after they won their third consecutive match in all competitions.

Jota told Sky Sports, “I take advantage of playing for a fantastic squad.” “It’s fortunate for me that I can score goals, and maybe I’ll be able to do so in the future.”

“It’s critical to have everyone on board, even with the changes we’re making from the Champions League.” Every three days this month, there will be a game. “All we have to do now is keep going.” After repeating their great 4-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend, the Portugal star was overjoyed with his team’s performance.

“In the end, it’s a good game for us,” Jota added. We were able to adjust nicely to their three players in the back. In the second half, they altered again again. We took advantage of the situation.

“In the first half, there were some gaps. It was also a clean sheet, so it was a nice performance.

“It’s always easier when you get off to a good start at home with a goal.” We knew we had gone 2-0 up and lost games in the past, but we did today, and that is significant. The fact that we won is the most important thing.” On Wednesday, Liverpool will travel across Stanley Park to face Merseyside rivals Everton.