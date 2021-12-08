After Liverpool’s ‘tactical fouls’ on Adama Traore, Wolves’ manager calls for a regulation reform.

Following his side’s defeat to Liverpool, Wolves manager Bruno Lage has advocated for many regulation amendments.

At the weekend, Divock Origi’s last-minute strike gave the Reds a vital victory in their Premier League championship defense.

Jurgen Klopp’s team moved within a point of league leaders Manchester City after leapfrogging Chelsea in the table following the west London club’s defeat to West Ham.

Former Benfica manager Lage, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with the way the game was played at Molineux, citing the type of Liverpool’s challenges in particular, as well as the fact that Adama Traore was his team’s most fouled player.

Despite Andy Robertson and Fabinho both being penalised for challenges on the Spanish forward, the 45-year-old thought that a number of fouls went unpunished.

The Wolves manager stated, “I don’t believe in tactical fouls.” “To me, a tactical foul is always a yellow card when it comes to breaking transitions.”

“When a player pushes another player, it might result in a yellow card. When one player kicks the other, it’s not a big deal, but it’s a tactical foul. That is something I do not believe in.

“For me, infractions in those moment are always a yellow card since they disrupt the transition.”

“If you look at the game, what do you want?” said Lage. We want goals, chances, and spectators in the stands.

“I’ve said it when I was at Benfica,” he says. Every time a player does anything like that, I believe they should be given a yellow card.” Traore, who has been linked with a move to the Reds in the past, was fouled many times during the game, with Thaigo Alcantara avoiding a ticket when he stopped the 25-year-old.

Despite Lage’s accusations, Wolves had more fouls than Liverpool, with 17 total compared to 10 for Liverpool, according to Whoscored.