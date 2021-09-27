After Liverpool’s stance was verified, UEFA issued a statement on the European Super League.

UEFA will not intervene in the European Super League’s continuing legal struggle in a Madrid court.

Liverpool was one of six Premier League clubs to agree to join the planned breakaway league before pulling out less than 48 hours after its announcement.

After the ESL squabble, Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have refused to back down and are still pursuing the matter through a judicial battle in Madrid.

Despite its decision not to pursue the case in court, European football’s governing body remains dedicated to combating any persistent threat of a breakaway.

The trio appears to be winning their struggle with UEFA, which might be a big step forward for football’s future.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all withdrawn from the projected Super League.

UEFA has issued a brief statement explaining their decision to drop their lawsuit against the three teams who remain committed to the concept of a European Super League.

The announcement read, “Proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and Real Madrid CF deemed null and void.”

“Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and Real Madrid CF in the case of a probable infringement of UEFA’s regulatory framework in relation to the so-called ‘Super League,’ the UEFA Appeals Body today pronounced the proceedings null and void, as if they had never been opened.”

Liverpool’s position remains unaltered, according to an article in The Guardian, which includes a new UEFA warning that the ESL poses a “ongoing existential threat” to the survival of football.

“Our engagement in the proposed ESL initiatives has been discontinued,” a Liverpool official told The Guardian in a statement.

“We are completely dedicated to seeing it through, and there should be no doubt about that.

“In order to responsibly discontinue our involvement, we are operating on the best legal counsel and approach.”