After Liverpool’s scores, Ian Rush delivers Mohamed Salah a letter from Lionel Messi.

Mohamed Salah’s seventh-place finish in the Ballon d’Or rankings is a “joke,” according to Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who believes Salah is right up there with the best.

The Liverpool striker was one of 30 nominees for the annual award, which was held for the first time since 2019 because to the Paris pandemic on Monday night.

Salah has been a key figure in Liverpool’s recent success, scoring 13 Premier League goals in 14 games thus far this season.

However, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo all ranked higher than Lionel Messi, who won the trophy for the seventh time.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah’s seventh-place finish surprised him ahead of his side’s match against Everton.

And Rush has now backed up Klopp’s assertions, claiming that Salah is the best player in the world’s most tough league, and that this should be taken into account.

“Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning the Ballon d’Or for the unprecedented seventh time,” he told gambling.com. “However, Mohamed Salah finishing seventh on the list is a bit of a joke to me.”

“I understand why Messi and Lewandowski are ahead of him – they’ve all won huge awards and scored a lot of goals – but Salah is right up there with them and, in my opinion, should have been in the top three.”

“From my perspective, Salah is the best player in the world’s most challenging league, and that should have been taken into account.”

“He’s been in the best shape of his life for the past year, and he’s only in seventh place?” “Come on!” you say. He’s improving all the time, and I don’t believe the Ballon d’Or results accurately represent that.

“I may be biased, but I’m upset with the outcome from a personal standpoint.” Lewandowski and Salah, in my opinion, are the two best players in the world right now.

