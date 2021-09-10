After Liverpool’s players were banned by FIFA, Jurgen Klopp issued a warning.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for a quick resolution to the club vs nation feud that is threatening to derail the team’s season.

After refusing to release Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino for international service earlier this month owing to coronavirus quarantine requirements, FIFA has informed Liverpool that they will be unable to play them in Sunday’s match against Leeds United.

After the Brazil FA petitioned the governing body to enforce its five-day limit, a number of other Premier League clubs were affected, including Leeds, who would be without Raphinha.

The situation has yet to be resolved, and it is expected to recur in October and November, when two more rounds of World Cup qualifiers will take place in South America.

And Klopp has warned that unless the situation is handled as quickly as possible, it will get worse.

‘Nobody cares,’ Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool’s ban on the Brazilian Football Association.

The Reds’ manager stated, “It’s a very difficult scenario.” “It’s extremely difficult for all of the clubs and players, especially when the players wanted to play those games and the clubs wanted to release the players, but it was just not possible.

“We obviously have to play the World Cup qualifiers, so either we declare teams like Brazil and Argentina qualified and let them travel, or we declare some European teams qualified and let them go, or the only other option is a government exemption.

“I see why some people could say, ‘I can’t travel, but they (footballers) can,’ but allow me to illustrate the life we live once more. We are encased in bubbles. It’s home, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, practice, Done.

“Then, as far as we know, when they (the players) migrate to the national teams, they are in a bubble as well. We are not a normal part of society. That is why the European Championships, which took place in the summer, went so well.

“Exemptions are common in football clubs, and this hasn’t resulted in any spread because we’re tested three times a week.

“At some point, someone needs to make a decision, or the problem will be moved from one international to another.”

