After Liverpool’s own goal, Rafa Benitez told Djimi Traore, “I agreed with him.”

Djimi Traore, a former Liverpool defender, has declared that his memorable own goal against Burnley is “the story” of his career and that he is not “ashamed” of it.

Traore was severely panned throughout his stint at the club, especially after scoring a hilarious own goal against Burnley in 2005, which saw the Reds eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round.

The former Mali international would go on to play for Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final and the 2006 FA Cup final, but he is best known for his nightmarish performance at Turf Moor.

In an interview with the Guardian, the 41-year-old reflected on the events of the evening, saying, “It was my fault.” I’m the one who’s to blame.

“I was attempting to turn with the ball, but it rebounded in the wrong direction, struck my Achilles, and went in.” Rafa thought the same thing, which is why he replaced me [14 minutes later].

“He also said the own goal was my punishment for being too calm during the game.” “I concurred with him.” Following his departure from Liverpool in 2006, Traore went on to play for Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, and Monaco until retiring in 2014.

He subsequently went on to work as an assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders’ reserve team for one season before moving on to work with the first team for five years.

Traore is now the head coach of FC Nordsjaelland’s international academy in Denmark, where he seeks to inspire the next generation with what he learned as a player.

“This is also why I’m not ashamed of the own goal [against Burnley]; it’s the tale of my career – some highs, some lows – and in my current role, I can use it to help young players overcome challenges in their careers,” he said.

“I’m honest with myself about what I want to do. If I wanted to be a manager, I’d go to the Major League Soccer since I did well there and know I’d be given a chance.

“I, too, will not.”

