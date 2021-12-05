After Liverpool’s last-minute winner, Diogo Jota gives Divock Origi a one-word message.

Diogo Jota sent a message to Divock Origi, his Liverpool colleague, after the striker came off the bench to score the game-winning goal in the 94th minute, saving Jota’s blushes.

Jota, who was celebrating his 25th birthday by returning to previous club Wolves, wasted a guilt-edge chance to put his side ahead when he slammed the ball at Conor Coady on the goal line.

The Portuguese striker cannot be blamed too harshly for his error, as his eight Premier League goals this season have been a huge boost to the Reds.

Jota just expressed “thanks” to his teammate for getting him off the hook in an Instagram post.

After a 3-1 win at Watford, Origi’s late strike propelled the Reds to the top of the Premier League for a brief period, and they are currently just one point behind Manchester City.

After a late winner placed pressure on their title rivals in a time when games are coming thick and fast, it was a return to the good old days for Liverpool.