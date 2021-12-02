After Liverpool’s humiliation, Farhad Moshiri makes an Everton choice, while Marcel Brands is questioned.

This tumultuous moment at Everton has taken on a different tone than previous ones.

Normally, when a team’s form has plummeted and the pain has been compounded by a derby defeat, the manager has been caught in the middle of the storm.

Marco Silva’s Blues shipped five goals at Anfield two years ago this week.

He was fired the following evening.

Make no mistake, many Evertonians are furious with Rafa Benitez, and many want him ousted after many opposed his appointment, but the fans’ wrath is now directed elsewhere.

‘Sack the board,’ sang some in the Gwladys Street after Liverpool scored their fourth goal, while earlier in the game, when the big screen showed images of Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and Marcel Brands, boos were audible before the film immediately switched away from the directors’ box.

The mood deteriorated further at full-time, after a fan dashed from his place to meet with a small group of players.

The simmering resentment of the club’s upper management reached a boiling point. Many supporters’ patience has run out.

It was the first time in a long time that many seasoned Goodison spectators had seen anything like it.

There was a mutiny in the air, and the mood was dreadful, with cries of “sack the board” resurfacing before Kenwright and Brands were harrassed by individual supporters.

Supporters are at their breaking point.

Brands was taken aback when one of his fans handed him both barrels.

This evening, Farhad Moshiri was not at Goodison. He would have felt the full power of those enraged followers if he had been.

He’ll be here for Monday night’s game against Arsenal, according to The Washington Newsday.

In appointing Benitez in the summer, he rejected the feelings of many Everton fans, but he has previously used the mood of Evertonians to shape his judgments.

They are enraged. It will be interesting to watch if he listens again, and if so, what action he takes.

There is an inescapable sense that the club’s next move will be determined by the outcome of next week’s game.

Benitez believes he has the support he needs. “The summary has come to an end.”