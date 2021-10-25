After Liverpool’s humiliation at Old Trafford, Man United fans ‘reached rock bottom.’

On Sunday, Manchester United fans expressed their displeasure with their feet, as hundreds of fans left before the final whistle as Liverpool dominated at Old Trafford.

The online backlash against the Red Devils’ players and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was as harsh.

Jurgen Klopp’s team won 5-0 in Manchester thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scoring for the Merseysiders.

The result will increase the pressure on Solskjaer, who is almost certain to be fired by United.

While Liverpool shone in attack, the hosts’ defensive blunders allowed Salah and his teammates to take advantage of a number of opportunities and thrive in the space they were given.

United have now gone four Premier League games without a win, losing three and drawing one. They’ve also given up nine goals in their last two games, including a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City last weekend.

Fans were understandably upset, and many took to social media after the game to vent their frustrations.

With the win, the Reds drew within one point of league leaders Chelsea, but United are now eight points behind the Blues after just nine games.

It was the 10-year anniversary of the Red Devils’ 6-1 thrashing at home to Manchester City earlier this week, and today’s performance brought back many memories of that humiliation.