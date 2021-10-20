After Liverpool’s handshake snub, Diego Simeone makes a claim to Jurgen Klopp: ‘I came to him.’

Diego Simeone has sought to clarify his snub of Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s win against Atletico Madrid.

At the Wanda Metropolitano, the Reds defeated their hosts 3-2, with Mohamed Salah’s penalty proving crucial in Group B of the Champions League after Antoine Griezmann’s brace had cancelled out the visitors’ early goals.

Salah gave the Reds the lead with his eighth goal in as many games, before Naby Keita’s volley increased the advantage.

Klopp looked to turn to shake hands with Simeone after the game, only for the Argentine to flee down the tunnel in fury at a defeat that also saw Griezmann sent off and a late penalty claim for Atleti overturned.

Simeone confesses that while he was disappointed to lose, the dig at Klopp was unintentional.

“”I can’t possibly leave this game satisfied,” he added. “Of course, I’m not happy.”

“You don’t want to shake hands right after a game when you’ve lost, and you’re not obligated to shake hands when you’re furious.

“I appreciate the circumstance, but I prefer to flee down the tube when I lose.

“Klopp was just standing on the field when I approached him and attempted to shake his hand; I have no problem with it; I just do it when we lose, which makes me unhappy.

“But I am confident in the strength of this group, and I am pleased with it. Against a team like Liverpool, we created four clear chances.

“I don’t believe they’ve ever had to defend as hard as they have today, so I’m pleased.”

Simeone also refused to criticize referee Daniel Siebert’s performance after Griezmann was sent off, Liverpool was awarded a penalty, and Siebert changed his mind on a spot-kick for Atletico after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

He continued, ” “There was a red card, a penalty, and an uncalled penalty, but I wouldn’t lump it all together as bad luck because both teams wanted to play.

“I always have something to say about referees. I can rant and rave on the field, but referees, like us, make mistakes and make good judgements.

“With the VAR and Griezmann, he saw it wasn’t a penalty.”

