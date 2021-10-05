After Liverpool’s exit, the Netherlands manager was concerned about Gini Wijnaldum.

Louis van Gaal, the manager of the Netherlands, has expressed concern about Georginio Wijnaldum’s lack of playing time at Paris Saint-Germain.

After his contract with Liverpool expired in the summer, the midfielder finalized a move to the French capital.

Wijnaldum was one of only two Liverpool players to appear in every Premier League game last season, with left-back Andy Robertson being the other.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he was a regular and vital player, but it hasn’t been the same story in France under Mauricio Pochettino.

Following a strong showing in PSG’s first four Ligue 1 games, minutes have been hard to come by in recent weeks.

The Dutchman came on as a second-half substitute and only played 14 minutes in PSG’s weekend loss to Rennes.

During the national team press conference, Van Gaal acknowledged to being concerned.

“Of course I’m concerned,” he admitted.

“I had already discussed it with him when I arrived. “However, the alarm bells are not yet ringing.”

As the Netherlands continue their World Cup qualifying campaign, Wijnaldum will be able to receive some much-needed minutes.

On Friday, they play Latvia before hosting Gibraltar on Monday night.

Van Gaal’s team is now in first place in qualifying group G, tied with Norway with 13 points.