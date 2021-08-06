After Liverpool’s exit, Lionel Messi demonstrates that Gini Wijnaldum made the right decision.

Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain in June after leaving Liverpool, despite the fact that it was a trade that few fans wanted to see.

The 30-year-old Dutchman completed his contract at Anfield after he and the club were unable to agree terms on a new deal, allowing him to seek a fresh challenge abroad.

Many Liverpool fans had hoped that the midfielder would stay on Merseyside and continue to play a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s team, which has had a lot of success in recent years.

As the season progressed, it became increasingly evident that Wijnaldum’s Liverpool tenure was coming to an end and that he would be available on a free transfer to another team.

His talent is apparent, and it’s no surprise that the best clubs in Europe were lined up to sign him earlier this summer.

With former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman at the helm, Barcelona appeared to be the most likely destination.

In June, Wijnaldum confirmed that he was in talks with the Spanish club, but that no deal had been agreed.

“I made a different decision. Prior to the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 opening against Ukraine, he noted, “It was very difficult.” “I negotiated with Barcelona for four weeks and we never came to an agreement.

“To be honest, it was a difficult decision. I assumed I’d be moving to Barcelona because they were the only team serious about signing me, but we couldn’t come to an agreement.”

That allowed PSG to make a play for the midfielder, and they were successful in their pursuit of Wijnaldum, who joined the club shortly after.

“Paris Saint-Germain were a little more decisive,” the midfielder conceded. “They were a lot faster. And the project that PSG is working on appealed to me much.

“PSG was far more forthright in their decision.”

Barcelona’s financial difficulties are well known, as evidenced by the fact that Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Emerson Royal, and Memphis Depay have yet to be registered.

Messi was anticipated to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp after his current one ended, but that does not appear to be the case.

Messi will be, according to the club’s surprise revelation on Thursday night. “The summary has come to an end.”