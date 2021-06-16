After Liverpool’s exit, John Barnes claims Gini Wijnaldum and Kevin de Bruyne.

Gini Wijnaldum’s departure from Liverpool this summer, according to John Barnes, will not be a significant loss to the club.

When his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of June, Wijnaldum agreed to join PSG on a free transfer earlier this month.

The Dutchman spent five successful seasons at Anfield, playing a key role in the Reds’ Champions League, Premier League, and Club World Cup victories, but Liverpool great Barnes believes the midfielder will not be missed next season.

“In the Netherlands’ first match, Georginio Wijnaldum was impressive. He’s been a terrific player for Liverpool, but he won’t be missed all that much,” he told BonusCodeBets.

“In general, Gini does not win you matches. The front three and the back four are both correct.

“He’ll be missed, but Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Alisson will be missed much more. He’s not Kevin De Bruyne or David Silva, and he’s not invincible.

“Gini is a hardworking midfielder, and Liverpool has a lot of them. He didn’t play every week, and Liverpool has Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago, and Fabinho, so it’s not a position to be concerned about.”

The former England winger made the remarks after leading the Netherlands to a 3-2 Euros victory over Ukraine on Sunday. When he opened the score after 52 minutes, the 30-year-old showed Liverpool what they were missing out on.

Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach is the frontrunner to replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool. The team is keeping an eye on their midfield alternatives.