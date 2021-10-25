After Liverpool’s dominance at Old Trafford, Sami Hyypia mocks Manchester United on Instagram.

On Sunday, when the Reds ran wild at Old Trafford, former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia blasted Manchester United on Instagram.

The Reds romped to a 5-0 victory over their hated rivals, making it a battle to remember.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show once again, scoring a hat-trick to put the game out of reach for the Red Devils. After Naby Keita had opened the scoring and Diogo Jota added a second, the game was over.

When Paul Pogba was sent out on the hour mark, Liverpool had scored all of their goals before the 50th minute and would have fancied their prospects of adding more. Nonetheless, the encounter will be recognized as a watershed moment in the rivalry’s history.

Former Anfield centre-back Hyypia was among many who celebrated the news throughout the world.

“It’s falling so many goals at Liverpool vs. Manchester United require umbrellas,” the Finn captioned a photo of himself with an umbrella open over his head on his Instagram story.

Salah, the team’s hat-trick hero, is also “on fire,” according to Hyypia.

The centre-back had ten unforgettable years at Anfield, playing a key role in the club’s treble triumph in 2001 and 2005 Champions League triumph.

Liverpool is just one point behind Chelsea in the Premier League table after their latest victory.