After Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp blames VAR’s ‘hiding’ issue.

After Liverpool’s defeat to West Ham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp took issue with referee Craig Pawson and VAR, accusing the officials of concealing.

The Hammers’ opening goal should have been disallowed for a foul on Alisson, according to the Reds boss, who was unhappy with a number of calls at the London Stadium as his team lost 3-2.

When asked about the goal after the game, Klopp criticized Pawson’s use of VAR, claiming that a decision must be overturned if there is a “clear and evident” error.

“Alisson has committed a clear foul. He insisted, “How can it not be?” “The arm is up, Ogbonna’s arm is there, and I have no idea.”

“I’m not sure who was the VAR today.” We always have to explain that the official can see it in the game, but in the circumstance, when you see the dynamic of the whole situation when they all go down and they are so close to each other, how can that not be a foul without pulling Alisson’s arm away?” But the referee made things simple for himself by thinking, ‘Come on, let’s see what the VAR says?’ The VAR took a look and remarked, “Not clear and obvious, I’m not sure why, and here’s the unusual goal.”

“It’s all about the ref,” says the player. The official is always correct. Not all referees do this, but he does. It’s not all refs; it’s simply the circumstance.

“All he thinks is, ‘All right, let’s see what he says.'” He did it today, without a doubt.” “There was another situation,” he continued. Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the ball on the volley following a set-piece on the second ball and goes down. He doesn’t have a foul, but he does have a bruise under his foot.

“Can you tell me where that’s coming from?” Simply put, don’t do anything and wait for the VAR’s response.

“And there’s the issue with the plain and evident mistake, because whoever is in the VAR hides behind that phrase, and then we have two people hiding, and we end up with the erroneous judgment.”

