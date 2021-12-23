After Liverpool’s defeat, Brendan Rodgers claims the Anfield atmosphere.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, believes his squad tamed the Anfield atmosphere in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Foxes led 2-0 and 3-1 on the night, but as the Reds increased the pressure in the second half, they repeated their season-long record of sloppy defence.

Diogo Jota’s brilliant finish and Takumi Minamino’s last-gasp equalizer forced the match to penalties. Liverpool went on to win 5-4, with Jota scoring the game-winning penalty in front of the Leicester fans.

Despite the fact that Rodgers’ roster has been devastated by injury concerns recently, he named a strong lineup for the trip to Anfield, whilst Klopp made 10 changes to the team that started against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Rodgers was questioned after the game if the atmosphere inside the stadium during Liverpool’s second-half charge contributed to his team’s second-half meltdown.

According to ViaPlay, the Northern Irishman commented, “The crowd here is an incredible crowd.” “They are really supportive of their team.” In the second half, I thought we’d weathered the storm.

“Obviously, you get into six minutes of injury time, and they’ve thrown everything at us Liverpool, but we’ve been able to hold it off.” And, as I have stated, it’s unfortunate you conceded the goal so late.” During Rodgers’ time in charge on Merseyside, from 2012 until 2015, when he was eventually superseded by Klopp, he was regularly the beneficiary of a rowdy Anfield.

Rodgers came close to leading Liverpool to a surprise title victory in the 2013-14 season, but the squad ultimately fell short.

Rodgers has done some work to rebuild his reputation as a manager since being fired by Liverpool – he won the FA Cup with Leicester last season – but his squad is experiencing a difficult season.

The team’s exit from the League Cup comes after their exit from the Europa League, and they currently sit in ninth place on the Premier League rankings.