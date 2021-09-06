After Liverpool’s contract claim, Mohamed Salah delivered a message to PSG.

Danny Murphy has confessed that he has “no objections” to Mohamed Salah being Liverpool’s highest-paid player, but has cautioned the Reds to lock down their star player as soon as possible.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa and the club’s leadership are now negotiating a contract, with The Washington Newsday stating that rumours that the forward was wanting £500,000 per week were false.

Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson were among those to extend their contracts at Anfield this summer, prioritizing long-term terms above big-money moves.

Salah’s issue, according to former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy, is one that the club should aim to rectify quickly, as clubs are sure to be on the lookout if the club’s talisman enters the final year of his contract.

“You don’t want him to be in a scenario where his contract is up in a year. It’s pointless to allow that to happen; you guard the asset,” he told TalkSport.

“If Kylian Mbappe leaves next summer, PSG will want to replace him with a goal-scoring superstar. Salah is unrivaled in his field.

“It’s difficult for me to put things into context because would I ever leave Liverpool for PSG? No, since Liverpool is my favorite football team.

“There have been rumors about Mo Salah wanting to play in Spain in the past. It’s not the same as talking about being greedy and money if you’re talking about going to play in Spain to fulfill a boyhood goal.

“Would that even be conceivable, given the financial situation [Real] Madrid and Barcelona are in? Because [Madrid] will already be throwing all of their [money]at Mbappe.

Last month, Salah’s agent made headlines when he tweeted “I hope they’re watching” as the 29-year-old scored his first goal of the season against Norwich.

In a subsequent press conference, Jurgen Klopp commented on the contract negotiations, saying, “We’re all adults, we’re all professionals, there are talks and there are talks, and when there is a decision, we will inform you.”

“Until then, how the parties work together on these issues is all that matters,” the German chief stated.

