After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City, Mohamed Salah issues a title warning to his competitors.

Liverpool are aiming to recover the Premier League championship from Manchester City this season, and Mohamed Salah feels they have what it takes.

The Reds would have liked to have City’s number and put a stake in the title battle, but the points were split in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Sadio Mane gave the hosts the lead following a dismal first-half performance, but Phil Foden quickly equalized for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Salah reacted to the setback by doing what he does best: putting the ball in the back of the net in spectacular fashion.

The Egyptian netted his sixth Premier League goal of the season, a goal that deserved to be the game-winner, but Kevin De Bruyne had the ultimate word.

After the game, Salah took to social media to issue a clear championship warning to their opponents.

“We really wanted to win this one, but we’re still in the game,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We’re going for the championship, and we’ve got what it takes.”

After Sunday’s tie, Liverpool has been pushed off top spot in the Premier League rankings, with Chelsea currently leading on 16 points after their win against Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds sit a point behind City, Manchester United, Everton, and Brighton, who all have 14 points despite City being third on goal differential.

City and Liverpool have won the previous four league titles, highlighting the two clubs’ dominance in recent years.

Liverpool won the Premier League in 2019/20, while City won consecutive titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19 before regaining the crown from the Reds last season.