After Liverpool signed Newcastle winger Steve Bruce, he slammed the system as “flawed.”

Liverpool announced the signing of Bobby Clark, a highly rated Newcastle prospect, earlier this week.

Clark is a 16-year-old England young international who made his Newcastle U18 debut at the age of 14. He is the son of former Toon favourite Lee Clark.

Instead of accepting an offer from Newcastle, the brilliant teenage winger chose to join the Reds as a first-year scholar.

Clark was hailed as one of Newcastle’s finest prospects just two years ago by manager Steve Bruce.

Given this, he was understandably enraged at the loss of one of the Toon’s most promising young players.

“First and foremost, the youngster and his family desired it. We’re unhappy that he’s gone because no one wants to lose a talented player,” the Magpies’ manager remarked.

“In that circumstance, I believe the system is flawed,” she says. Joe White, a guy we signed from Carlisle, helped us out.

“Of course we’re disappointed,” says the narrator. I believe it has flaws. He’s lived here since he was a small child.

“I believe it was ultimately best for all parties to part ways.”

Newcastle benefited from the “flawed” system when they bought Joe White from Carlisle in July, as Bruce highlighted.

Clark has a lot of potential, as seen by Jurgen Klopp apparently meeting with the 16-year-old in person and explaining his development plans to him.

In addition, he and his family were believed to have taken a guided tour of Anfield, during which Clark met his new under-18s teammates.

While no fee has been announced for the England youth international, he is expected to join Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s side this season with the goal of progressing to the U23s.