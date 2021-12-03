After Liverpool signed Claudio Taffarel, Jurgen Klopp confirmed John Achterberg’s role.

Despite the introduction of Claudio Taffarel as a goalie coach, Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed John Achterberg’s stay with Liverpool.

The Brazilian joined the Reds’ coaching staff earlier this week, integrating his duties with the Brazilian national team and ensuring that he will work alongside Alisson Becker for both club and country.

When explaining why the Reds brought in Taffarel, Klopp also stated that Achterberg has signed a new contract and would continue to be the department’s leader.

“John Achterberg has signed a new deal until 2024, and he’s still the goaltender department’s chief,” the German said.

“Taffa is a wonderful person. When I look at all of our really talented goalkeepers, I know we’ve had the idea for a while.

“When I look at them in all age categories, I believe we have a fantastic set of players, starting with Alisson.”

“Then there was Caoimhin, Marcelo, Harvey, and Vitezslav Jaros in Ireland. We have a lot of games, so we’re often on the road and staying at hotels, so we needed a real answer for these kids.

“Not only for these boys, but also for these boys.”

“We wanted to develop our own goalkeeping philosophy, so we teamed up with a coach who was a world-class player and already works with Alisson and Ederson, two of the top goalkeepers in the world.”

“We told Ali about it, and he was really happy. Then we talked to Taffa, who was excited about the idea as well, so here we are.

“It’s fantastic.” I’m looking forward to it. It’s significant since he’s older than me, and I’m no longer the coaching staff’s eldest member!”