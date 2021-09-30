After Liverpool reaches a major milestone, send a message to Mohamed Salah.

On Saturday, Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s 100th Premier League goal against Brentford.

The Egyptian has set a new club mark by being the quickest player to score 100 Premier League goals, doing it in just 151 games.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has since been a revelation.

Salah scored an incredible 44 goals in his first season at Anfield, earning him the PFA Player of the Year accolade. He now has a total of 133 goals in all competitions.

Salah has now joined icons like Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the fastest players to reach 100 Premier League goals.

