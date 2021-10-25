After Liverpool humiliated Manchester United, Jamie Carragher had an intense seven-minute confrontation with Gary Neville.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had a heated seven-minute debate about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, with the Liverpool legend wondering whether his colleague pundit was opposed to Manchester United choosing a top-class manager.

After his side’s record-breaking 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, Solskjaer is now the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave, but Neville not only thinks, but also believes that Old Trafford chiefs will stick with his old team-mate in the dugout.

Solskjaer was asked about his future after the game, and he replied that his United team was “too close” to give up now.

“I don’t think they’re close to winning the league or the Champions League,” Neville said when asked if he agreed by studio host Dave Jones.

“At the moment, I don’t think they’re even close to Liverpool, City, or Chelsea.”

“It’s excruciating to see the interview, it’s excruciating.

“We see managers – and I’ve only been there a short time – dealing with questions like that, but it’s all part of the game.”

“When you’re at Manchester United, it’s a big boys game, a big boys club, and you lose 5-0 at home to Liverpool, you’re going to be under a lot of pressure.”

“Today’s club is different. They’d be in big trouble tonight if this happened right after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

“I believe the club will maintain its composure. This season, I don’t believe they intended for a new manager. I believe they will make it to the end of the season and sit with Ole till the end.

“There will be a big outcry from supporters, the media, and everyone else calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be fired.”

“I understand that 5-0 isn’t quite good enough after that game; that was a monstrously horrible day. It takes time to heal; after losing 7-0 in Barcelona, I knew I was in trouble; I was done.

“However, I believe this club’s ownership is much more stable, and I’d like to hear more from them; they said they’d connect with the supporters, but they haven’t, and I believe now is the moment.””

