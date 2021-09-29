After Liverpool defeated Porto, Jordan Henderson made a “great” assertion about Curtis Jones.

After an outstanding performance against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson praised Curtis Jones.

On Tuesday night, the Reds defeated their opponents 5-1 at the Estádio do Drago, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all scoring.

Salah’s second and Firmino’s first goals of the evening were set up by the 20-year-old, who made his fifth appearance of the season and recorded two assists.

Henderson praised the midfielder’s “mature” performance and said he’s finally settled into the first team.

“Curtis has been terrific, and while he is young on paper, he feels like he’s been around for a few years now, and he’s settled now,” he told BT Sport after the game.

“He’s matured a lot in the last few weeks, and you’re starting to see what a wonderful player he is. He had to be patient at the start of the season, but he’s come in and performed admirably, demonstrating that he possesses all of the necessary qualities to be a top player.

“He’s improving all the time, and he’s putting in some really amazing performances for the club, not only for himself, but for the entire team.”

Jones shone well in a dismal defensive performance against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Jones was one of the goals in the Reds’ 3-3 draw with the London club, as he gave the Reds a 3-2 lead shortly before his substitution.

He turned provider against Porto, and he’ll have given Jurgen Klopp something to think about ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

After matchday two, Liverpool leads their Champions League group with six points, with Atletico Madrid in second place with four points.