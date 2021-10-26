After Liverpool defeated Manchester United, Mohamed Salah responded to Graeme Souness’ ‘greedy’ allegation.

Mohamed Salah has been labeled as “selfish” during his Liverpool career. It’s no surprise that he’s a two-time Golden Boot winner and a consistent record breaker.

With all of the acclaim, he’s been dubbed “greedy” by a number of commentators, including former Red Graeme Souness.

Souness said in his Sunday Times column ahead of Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United: “He’s one of the most hungry players I’ve ever seen. Every household name has a hint of it, but he is particularly egotistical.

“Personal goals are essential to him, and he shoots from any angle imaginable, which might upset his teammates, particularly Mane.

“I think he’ll take that as a complement that I think he’s the most selfish player I’ve ever seen since he’s such a goal machine.”

Salah is not being slandered by Souness. In fact, he says it himself, and it nearly comes off as a compliment.

But, especially this season, the Egyptian is not the ‘greedy’ player we’ve seen in previous campaigns.

Salah’s playing has always been characterized by selfishness, which is how he won the Golden Boot in his first two seasons with the club.

When he’d attempt a shot and it didn’t go in, you’d get upset with him because there was plainly a better choice.

Salah is currently regarded as the finest player on the planet. Not only for his goal-scoring prowess, but he’s also on his way to having his greatest season with the Reds yet.

His overall performance has improved, aided by the fact that he’s now halfway to equal his best Premier League assist total – and we’re only nine games in.

Salah had 11 league assists in his debut season with Liverpool in 2017/18, followed by ten in 2018/19 and ten more in 2019/20. He’s already equaled his five assists from last season.

On the first day of the season, the proof was there. Liverpool led Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road, and the score could have easily risen to four after 90 minutes.

