After Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid, what Luis Suarez did to Kenny Dalglish was caught on camera.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 triumph over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, Luis Suarez lingered behind to speak with Kenny Dalglish.

Suarez had a forgettable evening at Anfield, failing to inspire Diego Simeone’s team to a crucial three points in their Champions League group alongside the Reds.

The Uruguayan was booed by the home crowd for much of the game, and then ironically jeered when he had a deflected shot disallowed for offside in the second half.

Prior to the game, Jordan Henderson spoke about the impact Suarez had on his career during their time together at Liverpool, and the Reds’ captain was spotted conversing with the former Kop hero down the tunnel at full-time.

Suarez, too, was reunited with a familiar face on Wednesday, and it wasn’t just Henderson.

The 34-year-old can be seen exchanging a friendly embrace with Dalglish before the duo proceed to converse near where the squad coaches come on matchdays in exclusive footage released by LFCTV.

When the Uruguayan striker was signed by Liverpool in January 2011, Dalglish was the manager in charge, and Suarez’s only piece of trophy during his time at the club – the 2012 League Cup – was won under his watch.

The pair are then photographed posing for a shot with another accomplished striker in the club’s famous history, Fernando Torres.

Dalglish is standing in the middle of Suarez and Torres, carrying an Atletico Madrid third kit, which was worn by Simeone’s team in their 2-0 loss at Anfield.