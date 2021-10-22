After Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid, Fernando Torres did the following.

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano finished in a 3-2 victory for Liverpool.

The Reds were up 2-0 after 15 minutes, but Antoine Griezmann’s brace brought the game to a 2-2 draw at halftime.

The drama continued in the second half, with Griezmann receiving a red card, Mohamed Salah scoring a penalty, and VAR denying Luis Suarez a penalty of his own.

All of this can be seen in Liverpool’s’Inside Madrid’episode, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of the action.

Fernando Torres, a former Red who has played for both teams, was in attendance with his son, Leo Torres.

After the game, the ex-Liverpool striker was photographed greeting players of the current squad, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

Virgil van Dijk posed for selfies with Torres’ son while the 37-year-old spoke with captain Jordan Henderson.

Torres, a product of the Atletico Madrid school, is now a member of their coaching staff, and he was present at the UEFA Youth League match between the two sides earlier that day.

The Reds’ under-19 team was defeated 2-0 by Torres’ side, putting them in second place in the table on goal difference behind the Spanish club.

The senior Reds, on the other hand, had a successful journey to Madrid, remaining top of their Champions League group with nine points out of a possible nine.

In a few weeks, Atletico will return to Anfield before Liverpool hosts Porto later in November.

The group stage will finish with a match against AC Milan in Italy.